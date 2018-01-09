Bar Biscay names executive chef, Jean Banchet Award winner Wilson Bauer

Bar Biscay, the restaurant coming to Chicago’s West Town neighborhood has an executive chef: Wilson Bauer, formerly of Schwa, Elizabeth and Longman & Eagle.

“Wilson shares our culinary vision for Bar Biscay,” said Scott Worsham, owner and partner, in a press release announcing the appointment. “We’re ecstatic to have him on board and can’t wait to work with him on our concept of a Spanish brasserie.”

Bauer is originally from Seattle and moved to Chicago in 2010 to worked as sous-chef at Longman & Eagle, followed by stints at Elizabeth and Schwa. In 2017, he received the Jean Banchet award for best chef de cuisine for his work at Schwa.

The Bay of Biscay, bordering the northern coast of Spain and western coast of France, informs the flavors and approach of the restaurant. Expect pintxos(bar-friendly bites) and kalimotxo cocktails, Spain’s unofficial national drink, a blend of red wine and Coca Cola, but here done with a twist.

Bar Biscay is scheduled to open in February at 1450 W. Chicago Ave. It is a project of Worsham; his wife, Sari Zernich Worsham — owners of mfk in Lakeview — and partner Joe Campagna. The menu is described as seasonal, “leaning toward coastal Spain in the summer and the French countryside in the winter,” according to a press release.

