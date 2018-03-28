Bangor Trust Brewing almost ready to pour own beer

In February 2017, Bangor Trust Brewing debuted its restaurant and bakery on the ground floor of the former Bangor Trust Co. building at 15 Broadway.

The business, owned by Leo Bongiorno and Traci McGinty, offers artisan breads and dishes such as flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and desserts, made with locally sourced and responsibly raised ingredients whenever possible.

Now, Bangor Trust Brewing is nearing completion of its final aspect: a craft brewery.

The business, which has been serving Pennsylvania craft beer, spirits and wine, hopes to also pour its own beer within a few weeks.

"We committed to a date of April 20," McGinty said. "It might be a week before then, but we don't want to put that in stone."

McGinty and Bongiorno have been using the restaurant's profits to put the brewery together incrementally over the past several months.

"As we get revenue, we'll buy hoses, gaskets and other equipment," McGinty said. "We had a power outage in early March due to that storm and that lost us a few days. So, that set us back a smidge."

The ground floor of the building, which dates to the early 1900s, houses two primary spaces and McGinty and Bongiorno last year opened the restaurant and bakery on the left side.

The duo planned to open the brewery on the building's right side, but they encountered structural issues that forced them to place the brew tanks in part of the kitchen space on the left side.

"We quickly found out that the one side would not support a brewery, so what we did was: We put the bakery where we were going to put the brewery and we put the brewery where where the bakery was," McGinty explained.

Collectively, Bongiorno and McGinty boast more than 50 years experience in the brewing and restaurant industry.

McGinty previously held positions, including marketing director, at Fegley's Brew Works while Bongiorno previously operated Butternuts Beer & Ale brewery in central New York and was brewmaster at Shawnee Craft Brewery for more than four years.

The pair plans to brew a wide variety of light, dark and barrel-aged beers via its four-barrel brewing system.

"Right now, we have four taps featuring beer from other Pennsylvania craft breweries like Troegs and Victory," McGinty said. "Hopefully, we'll have one of our own on April 20 and then slowly add more from there."

Bangor Trust Brewing, open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday, sources a bulk of its ingredients locally, including meats from Nello's Specialty Meats in Bushkill Township, cheeses from Klein Farms in Forks Township and coffee from Baby Harry Coffee Roasters across the street.

