Bam! Emeril kicks off Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival

A recipe that calls for 40 cloves of garlic may seem extreme.

But to Emeril Lagasse, what amounts to three full heads of garlic is an essential building block for a magical chicken dish.

“Those that know me know I’d sleep with garlic,” said Lagasse, who pronounces the stinking rose “gah-lic,” with a heavy New England accent.

One of the country's most recognizable chefs, Lagasse wowed the crowd of fans gathered for his cooking demo Friday. It kicked off the ninth annual Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

One of the Valley’s biggest food events, the festival continues Saturday to Sunday at the event center. It showcases cuisine from top local restaurants and wines from all around the world.

Lagasse’s demonstration is a joy to watch for anyone who’s into cooking or following celebrity chefs. It’s a tremendous opportunity to see a chef of his caliber in action.

He’s a James Beard Award winner, author of 19 cookbooks and star of several TV shows. Chances are you’ve heard someone use his catchphrases “Bam!” and “Kick it up a notch.” He owns a dozen restaurants across the country, including three in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, his only East Coast sites.

Lagasse cracked up the crowd at several points and shared useful tips for home cooks. For the first time, those who attended the demo got a taste of his dishes.

His demonstration this year hit all the flavors that fans expect from Lagasse.

He started with a chicken and andouille gumbo, which comes from his roots as a New Orleans chef. He spent a lot of his time discussing the importance of a “roux,” a mixture of a fat (usually butter) and flour cooked down for use in sauces.

“It’s all about the roux,” Lagasse told the crowd of about 125. “We are building the foundation.”

He told everyone to let the roux cook down on medium heat. His tip: Crack open two bottles of beer. When you’re finished enjoying your beers, the roux is ready.

He also made champagne chicken with 40 cloves of garlic. In the dish, the garlic is cooked down, braised with flavorful chicken thighs and champagne (and a bit of fresh lemon juice), turning the garlic from assertive and overwhelming in flavor to sweet and nutty.

The key? Braise the dish with the lid on. Uncovered, the dish’s sauce evaporates.

“The lid is an essential tool in cooking,” Lagasse said.

He also made a stunning Hawaiian-style poke, a nod to his passion for seafood, which originated with his childhood in Fall River, Mass. Poke is a dish made with raw seafood, often tuna.

“You have to make sure your fish is fresh,” Lagasse said.

Lagasse’s demo also featured a festival tradition: The announcement of which NCC students won a chance to work in Lagasse’s New Orleans restaurants.

Eight NCC students competed recently at the college’s Hampton Winds restaurant. Judges evaluated the students’ kitchen hygiene and organization, cooking skills and techniques and of course the flavor and appearance of their dishes. Those dishes weren’t easy to make — the students had to use surprise ingredients from a basket (like on Food Network’s “Chopped”), which included items such as a whole chicken, a whole sea bass (both had to be broken down), ramen noodles, coconut milk, kiwi and Hot Tamales candy.

In a twist, instead of three or four students being chosen, all eight students who competed will head to New Orleans over their winter break to study in Lagasse’s New Orleans restaurants. They are: Gina Pearson; Andrea Moretti; Hannah Georgis; Luke Guensch; Kailee Dube, Rebecca Suta, David Kucharczuk and Matthew Campisi.

DETAILS

Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival

* What: An afternoon of tastings, from area restaurants and wines from around the globe

* When: 1-4 p.m Saturday and Sunday

* Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center

* Tickets: $85 daily in advance, $100 at the door; $100 VIP in advance, $115 at door, which offers one-hour early access and Champagne & Spirits Room.

* Info, advance tickets: www.lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com

