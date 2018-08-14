Baltimore's Vegan Restaurant Week returns this weekend

Veggie-lovers and meat-eaters alike are invited to try 20 restaurants’ plant-based dishes during Vegan Restaurant Week starting Friday and running until Aug. 26.

The restaurants, which include vegan cafes, Baltimore favorites and county eateries, have agreed to offer a special menu of at least two vegan dishes. Many are offering several more, said event co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown.

“Restaurants are usually looking to bring new business in and what a way to do this and appease a market you might not be catering to right now,” said Wright-Brown, who is also a co-owner of participating restaurant The Land of Kush.

Unlike Baltimore’s traditional restaurant week, restaurants participating in the vegan version have the option of offering a prix-fixe menu or a la carte dishes in hopes of reaching a wider audience.

During the past two events, last summer and in February, Wright-Brown said some restaurants didn’t have the vegan dishes ready to go when the customers came looking for them.

The community support has shown restaurants that people, even non-vegans, are interested in the benefits of plant-based eating, Wright-Brown said.

Wright-Brown said she’s excited to add some county restaurants to the list and plans to visit Farmhouse Greens in Catonsville.

Owner Steve Hock said he found out about Vegan Restaurant Week when customers came to ask if his salad, poke and acai bowl restaurant was participating. This year, he’s on the list.

“We like to promote the products that we’re getting from our vendors. I think it’s good for all of us in our community,” Hock said. “Anything health and goodness in a bowl we do.”

Other participating restaurants include Harmony Bakery, Golden West Cafe, Miss Shirley’s and Sprout Natural Choice.

Some restaurants are also offering special events in addition to the menus. Wright-Brown said she’s excited to attend Little Havana’s vegan drinks event on Aug. 22.

