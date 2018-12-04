Baltimore's Restaurant Week returns in January

As temperatures plunge next month, Baltimore’s restaurateurs are bringing back their annual plan to warm your innards.

Baltimore’s winter Restaurant Week will run Jan. 11-19, according to Jessie Krebs, the public relations manager for Visit Baltimore, which organizes the twice-annual event. For nine days each summer and winter, restaurants offer fixed-price menus for lunch (with two courses ranging from $12 through $20) and dinner (three-course meals costing between $20 and $35), not including tax and tips. In addition, some restaurants may include a third option to add beer or wine to the meal for a higher price point.

The promotion is designed to boost visits by diners during a slow period for the industry, and restaurants often extend their promotions past the designated end date.

Krebs wrote in an email that more than 70 restaurants have signed up so far, including some new additions. She expects that more than 100 area dining establishments will eventually participate.

Diners can find out if their favorite restaurant is participating by checking baltimorerestaurantweek.com. Other special offers and parking options also will be highlighted on the website, Krebs wrote.

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley