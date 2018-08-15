Baltimore's Pie Time to open cafe in Patterson Park in 2019

Pies are coming to Patterson Park.

Pie Time, a familiar name at local farmers markets in recent years, will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Patterson Park next year, said owner Max Reim. The space will serve savory and sweet pies, along with specialty coffee items.

Reim, a 31-year-old Baltimorean from Roland Park, and his wife moved to Patterson Park three years ago. They love the area, he said, but thought it could use another cafe.

“We always thought there needed to be a coffeeshop or cafe north of the park,” Reim said. “I had been looking at properties for a while.”

Reim is in the process of purchasing the building at 3101 E. Baltimore St. Barring any setbacks, the sale is scheduled to close next week, he said. Construction will begin in the fall, and Reim said he expects it to take at least six months.

Reim said he takes different approaches to savory and sweet pies. The former is “more progressive and gourmet,” with offerings such as chicken fricassee (“like pot pie”), duck gumbo and chile verde. Sweet pies are more straightforward with familiar fruits. The most consistent seller has been an apple almond pie made with three pounds of Fuji apples, Reim said.

The sweet pies are intended to be “something you would have stolen out of your grandma’s cupboard,” he said.

Pies will be sold whole (eight or 11 inches) and by the slice. Generally, fruit pies will cost approximately $15, while slices will cost $4-$5, Reim said. Savory pies will cost more, though prices have not been finalized yet, he said.

Pie Time has sold its products at farmers markets in Waverly, Crofton and other locations. When Pie Time was accepted to the Baltimore Farmers Market downtown, the business grew.

“That allowed me to do the business full-time,” Reim said. “We also expanded last year to doing our full-service espresso cart.”

Coffee will continue to be a focus when Pie Time moves to Patterson Park, he said. The plan is to sell lattes, cappuccinos and drip coffee.

Having a brick-and-mortar location will allow Pie Time to expand its menu, Reim said, with new pie flavors and side dishes such as salads and mashed potatoes. He’s excited to expand from four days of operating (all at farmers markets now) to opening daily, said Reim, who lives blocks away.

What’s most exciting for Reim is the opportunity to connect to the community where he resides.

“We’re going to have an identity and finally a homebase," Reim said.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

