Baltimore's Checkerspot Brewing Co. announces June opening

Baltimore’s newest brewery, Checkerspot Brewing Co., will open on June 30.

Located at 175 W. Ostend St., the taproom is currently being constructed, with plans to open near the sports stadiums in South Baltimore from noon-10 p.m. on June 30, said co-owner Judy Neff.

Beers are being made now, too. Checkerspot plans to open with a saison, an India pale ale, an American pale ale, a stout and a kettle sour, Neff said.

“We’ve been brewing, so we want to make sure we have a good lineup,” Neff said.

The brewery will open with an approximately 1,000-square-foot taproom. Later this year, they plan to open the second floor, which will add another 2,000 square feet of room for visitors and provide Checkerspot a space to host private events, Neff said.

Checkerspot, which Neff owns with her husband, Rob Neff, and their friend Steve Marsh, is producing beers on a 15-barrel brewhouse system. They plan to make 1,000 barrels in their first year of operation, Neff said.

Operating hours and days are still to be determined, she said. For more information, go to checkerspotbrewing.com.

