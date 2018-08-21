Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group to open two restaurants in D.C. hotel

Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group, owner of Tagliata, Azumi, the Bygone and others, will make its first foray into Washington, D.C., next spring with two restaurants in the forthcoming Moxy Hotel.

The concepts have yet to be determined, but one will occupy the first two floors and courtyard of a Victorian home behind the hotel, according to an Atlas spokesman. The second will be located on the hotel’s rooftop, which is set to feature a retractable glass covering.

The Moxy Hotel is under construction at 1011 K Street NW, a block away from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Moxy is Marriott’s younger-focused brand with bright colors and a modern feel.

Atlas spokesman Joe Sweeney said the hotel’s theme probably won’t have much bearing on the restaurant concepts, which may combine traits of some existing Atlas restaurants.

The group expects to release names and concepts in the next few months. The hotel is slated to open at the end of October.

These restaurants will be Atlas’ first expansions into Washington. The group owns eightrestaurants in Baltimore with a ninth, The Choptank, set to open in Broadway Market next summer. The group also owns open and under construction restaurants in Boca Raton and Houston. Atlas Restaurant Group was founded in 2012 by former professional lacrosse player and Baltimorean Alex Smith.

amuckerman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/annamuckerman