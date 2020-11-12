  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore teenager charged with murder of 26-year-old man, police say

November 12, 2020 | 3:35pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Baltimore police

A Baltimore teenager was charged with fatally shooting a 26-year-old man, according to police.