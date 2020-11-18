Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore spending board approves more than $10 million in Gun Trace Task Force settlements

November 18, 2020 | 11:37am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore spending board approves more than $10 million in Gun Trace Task Force settlements.