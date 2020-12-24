Baltimore Sun staff
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

In Baltimore, someone shoots, someone falls, and the cops get there first. | COMMENTARY

December 24, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Dan Rodricks
Baltimore Sun staff

Here's one example of what officers do to help save lives of the city's many shooting victims.