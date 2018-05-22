Baltimore Restaurant Week returns in July with more than 30 restaurants

Baltimore Restaurant Week returns this July, featuring more than 30 participating local restaurants, including Sotta Sopra, La Cuchara, Blue Hill Tavern and Minnow.

The promotion, which runs July 25 through Aug. 5, features two-course brunch and lunch menus ranging from $12 to $20, and three course dinners from $20 to $35. Menus are soon to be announced, and some specials exclude weekends.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on Baltimore Restaurant Week’s website.

