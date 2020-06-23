Ulysses Muñoz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore Police: Two people shot, one fatally, in separate Tuesday shootings

June 23, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Ulysses Muñoz

Two people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night.