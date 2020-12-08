Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore police: One killed, another man injured in separate shootings

December 8, 2020 | 9:02am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun

One male was killed and another was injured in separate overnight shootings, police said.