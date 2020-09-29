Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore Police: Man killed in Central Park Heights, another injured in separate shooting Tuesday

September 29, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, city police said.