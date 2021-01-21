Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore police make arrest in connection with January shooting

January 21, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting this month.