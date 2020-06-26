Ulysses Muñoz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore Police investigate shootings Friday

June 26, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Justin Fenton
Ulysses Muñoz

Baltimore Police were investigating shootings that injured three people Friday