Baltimore Police: 39-year-old man killed in Highlandtown shooting Monday

May 4, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police said one man was killed in a shooting Monday in the Highlandtown neighborhood.