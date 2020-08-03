Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore Police: 30-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night

August 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police said a man was fatally shot in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood Monday night.