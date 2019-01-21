Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman weds in Los Angeles amid dinosaurs, meat cake

Duff Goldman, 44, the famous cake maker of Baltimore, married Johnna Colbry, 25, in Los Angeles’ Museum of Natural History on Saturday, according to People magazine.

Goldman started Charm City Cakes in 2002 and starred in the reality cake decorating series, “Ace of Cakes.” He opened a Los Angeles Charm City Cakes in 2011.

People reports that the couple had a number of Charm City Cakes confections at their wedding, including a traditional white wedding cake for her and a meat cake for him, with tiers of meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma and scrapple. “Then it’s iced in mashed potatoes, with bacon roses and then we have a chocolate fountain that we put gravy in,” Goldman said.

The couple was married under a T-Rex dinosaur in the museum.

Noted Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf was in attendance. She posted on her Instagram account that it was, “One of the Best weddings ever !” to which Goldman responded, “Thanks for being there chef. You mean more to me than I think you know.”

Goldman will soon appear in the Food Network series “Buddy vs. Duff,” pitted against Buddy Valastro of “Cake Boss.” It premieres March 10.

