Baltimore Food Hub is slated to open brewery, food hall and market before 2021

The Baltimore Food Hub, a 3.5-acre campus of food-related businesses in the Oliver neighborhood, is slated to open a food hall, brewery and market before 2021, according to China Boak Terrell, CEO of American Communities Trust, the hub’s developer.

Plans for the new East Baltimore food hall and brewery are the last stage of the hub’s $26 million multi-phase project, which has rehabbed several buildings in the area.

The first phase, an 8,000-square-foot building, featuring commercial and teaching kitchens for job training, opened last fall and now houses caterer City Seeds and School of Food, a company which offers cooking classes, training and community kitchen space.

The concept for the second phase of the food hub, housed in a historic building, has yet to be announced and has to be vetted by the community, according to Terrell, but is expected to be completed in June 2019.

