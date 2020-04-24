Kim Hairston
Baltimore County will open two coronavirus testing sites in Randallstown and Owings Mills next week

April 24, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Wilborn P. Nobles III
Kim Hairston

Testing will be available by appointment only and on specific days.