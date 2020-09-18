Karl Merton Ferron
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore County police arrest man on rape charge, look for other victims

September 18, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn
Karl Merton Ferron

A man was arrested and charged with raping a woman in a closed Baltimore County restaurant.