Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore County Council delays vote on restrictions for hemp farming

October 5, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Wilborn P. Nobles III
Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Council will reconsider the proposal on hemp farming restrictions on Nov. 2.