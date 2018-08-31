Baltimore bistro B3 now open in Fells Point

B3, a new restaurant in Fells Point, has opened in the former Bad Decisions space on Fleet Street.

Opening day for B3, which is short for Baltimore Built Bistro, was Aug. 24, said owner/chef Anthony Lanasa.

The first week of business saw many customers from the neighborhood come in, according to the owner. The community has missed the Bad Decisions space being open, he said.

“People have been super receptive to this place being back open,” Lanasa said. “We’re just really excited that we can provide something for this spot.”

The food approach is “modern American,” he said, with a focus on small plates. The menu features sandwiches, salads, appetizers and “lighter entree specials,” Lanasa said. The bar menu features seasonal cocktails and beer.

Despite the initial support, Lanasa said he’s still trying to get the word out to the public that B3 has arrived. A new addition to the exterior should help.

“A lot of people don’t know that we’re open,” he said. “[Our] sign should be getting hung tomorrow.”

B3 is located at 1928 Fleet St. Operating hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to bthreebaltimore.com.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews