Kim Hairston
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ballot counting gets underway for November election in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County

October 5, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Emily Opilo
Kim Hairston

Ballot counting for the November election began Monday in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.