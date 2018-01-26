Ballast Point closing Scripps Ranch offices, consolidating operations in Miramar

Ballast Point, San Diego County’s largest brewery, is moving out of its Scripps Ranch facility and into a “brewing campus” in Miramar.

“We’re going to take all the people working at Scripps Ranch and most of the brewing equipment and create a brewing campus here,” said Marty Birkel, Ballast Point’s president, from his San Diego offices in the neighborhood sometimes called “Beeramar.”

“We want to find a suitable lessee for Scripps — get another up and coming brewery and pass the torch to them.”

About 50 employees, a brew house, fermenters, bright tanks and a bottling line will be relocated to Trade Street, north of the 107,000-square-foot main production brewery on Carroll Way. The move is scheduled to be completed by summer’s end.

The announcement, made late Friday, capped a busy week for Ballast Point. On Wednesday, it announced plans to open a 7,300-square-foot tasting room and kitchen in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney this fall.

Founded in Linda Vista in 1996, Ballast Point grew steadily and shifted its headquarters to a 24,000-square-foot building in Scripps Ranch in 2006. In 2014, the headquarters moved to Miramar, now home to the main brewery and a restaurant.

In 2015, Constellation Brands bought the San Diego company for $1 billion, an unprecedented figure for a craft brewery. Since then, Birkel said, Constellation has invested more than $50 million in the company, opening a Ballast Point brewery in Daleville, Va., and a 54,000-square-foot facility on Trade Street for barrel-aged and sour beers.

These moves, plus plans to open a Chicago taproom this year, underline Constellation’s national ambitions for Ballast Point. Still, this is San Diego’s largest brewery. In 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available, it made 431,000 barrels of beer, each barrel equal to 31 gallons. It employees about 725 people.

While the Miramar operations are divided by a busy street, Ballast Point is considering ways to bridge the gap.

“We’ve got some early ideas of how we can create a look and feel for the campus,” Birkel said.