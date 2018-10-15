Ball & Chain Founders Announce New Restaurant Business Venture in Little Havana

Taquerias el Mexicano is Under New Ownership and There Will be a Novelty Candy Store

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The co-founders who are behind bringing the legendary Ball & Chain back to life four years ago, Zack Bush, Ben Bush and Bill Fuller, are thrilled to announce their next business venture in Little Havana. Mad Room Hospitality is pleased to officially announce they have acquired ownership of the iconic Calle Ocho Mexican spot, Taquerias el Mexicano. The authentic Mexican restaurant, who first opened its doors in 1985 at 521 SW 8th Street, has been a long-standing landmark on the Ocho. The Bush brothers and Fuller all share the same passion to preserve old concepts (like Ball & Chain) while adding modern twists. “Just like we do with all of our Mad Room Hospitality concepts, we want to keep the venue as authentic as possible–several key employees that have been an integral part of the restaurant for 15-20 years have played a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of this landmark establishment” says co-owner and one of Miami’s leading nightlife veterans, Zack Bush, “from the recipes, to the décor and pricing, we want to keep the identity fully intact. We are proud and honored to carry the Taquerias torch on Calle Ocho”.

Taquerias el Mexicano is a legendary piece of Calle Ocho history having been in operation for over 30 years serving authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant family-friendly atmosphere. The 2,100 square foot space offers a full-service sit-down option for diners, features a full bar and craft cocktail menu as well as take-out and delivery available. The food menu will remain the same–offering traditional Mexican favorites for lunch and dinner including tacos, tortas, burritos, flautas, enchiladas and fajitas. All tortillas are handmade in-house daily, and the signature mole recipe contains 17 ingredients and is still a house favorite. Breakfast is served daily offering a small variety of dishes such as Huevos Rancheros and Chilaquiles.

No meal is complete without dessert and now guests will have the option for a one-of-a-kind experience at Los Altos Dulceria. Located upstairs directly above the restaurant, Los Altos is a Mexican novelty store and candy shop set to open in late October 2018. Guests will be able to hand-pick authentic Mexican sweets and candy and dress up and purchase costumes as well. Taquerias el Mexico will also be launching their own line of branded candy available for purchase in-store and online.

New owners Zack & Ben Bush and Bill Fuller took this new ownership responsibility very seriously having traveled to Mexico several times on research and development trips to ensure full authenticity of the food and cocktails. It was there they met renowned bartender Erick Gaytan, who they commissioned to consult and modify the Taquerias el Mexicano cocktail menu. Gaytan is a legend in Mexico, who’s passion for mezcal and tropical cocktails made for an ideal collaboration for a Mexican restaurant in Miami. The star of the menu is still the “La Famosa Frozen Horchata,” created from a homemade secret recipe. Authentic Mexican classics also decorate the menu including the “Paloma Tradicional,” Sangrita and “Frozen Sombreros,” (frozen margaritas). Happy Hour is offered daily from 3pm – 7pm featuring two-for-one margaritas and beers.

