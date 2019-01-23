Bakery, tacos, poke and craft beer coming to Cross Street Market

Baked goods, tacos, poke and craft beer will all be on tap at Cross Street Market when the Federal Hill dining destination reopens.

The market announced four new vendors joining the lineup at the renovated market Wednesday. Annoula’s Kitchen, Cans Filling Station, Ono Poke and Taco Love Grill will occupy stalls in the market, joining 10 vendors already announced for the space.

Three of the four new vendors have an established presence in Baltimore, and the fourth comes to Federal Hill from Baltimore County.

The bakery, Annoula’s Kitchen, will be headed by Anna Leventis, who owns the Federal Hill staples Sobo Cafe and Sobo Market. The stall will serve breads and pastries alongside Mediterranean soups, sandwiches and salads.

Ono Poke, which has a location in downtown Baltimore, will serve poke — a raw fish dish — and other Hawaiian-style cuisine.

Cans Filling Station, a sister concept to Taps Filling Station at Mount Vernon Marketplace, will offer craft beer at the market as well as reusable 1-liter aluminum cans for customers to take home.

And Taco Love Grill will join the market from Baltimore County. At its location in White Marsh, the restaurant serves tacos, enchiladas, burritos and other Mexican fare.

The tenants will bolster a mix of new and returning vendors slated for the market, including Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Rice Crook, Fenwick’s Choice Meats and Steve’s Lunch.

The first wave of vendors are expected to debut at the historic market this spring as part of the facility’s $8 million overhaul.

Cross Street Market is being redeveloped by CSM Ventures, a partnership between developers Caves Valley Partners, of Towson, and Baltimore-based CANAdev. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate is handling the market’s construction and leasing.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan