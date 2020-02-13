Bakery in Ashburn, Virginia becomes “Certified Free From” 6 of the major 8 food allergens in audit by Kitchens with Confidence, a division of MenuTrinfo

The Difference Baker passes an extensive audit by Kitchens with Confidence and becomes “Certified Free From ” 6 of the major 8 food allergens

Fort Collins, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Difference Baker , a brand-new bakery in Ashburn, VA, has passed a rigorous audit by Kitchens with Confidence and is now “Certified Free From” 6 of the major 8 allergens and gluten. In January, the bakery completed the audit that took a deep look into their kitchen operation and certified them free from tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, shellfish, fish and gluten. The Difference Baker opened in November 2019 and is a welcome addition to the food scene in Northern Virginia.

The Difference Baker is a shared kitchen space in Loudoun County and serves the greater Northern Virginia community. Owner Alyssa Sobecki wanted to create a safe, fun, local place where gluten-free families can come and enjoy delicious baked goods, homemade meals, quesadillas, freshly fried donuts, and more. With this bakery, she is able to offer products that give those dining gluten-free and with food allergies a safe space to enjoy delicious freshly baked goods. Their mission is to provide a safe environment for those that suffer with immune diseases, food allergies, and intolerances. Alyssa’s dedication to this mission was what led her to reach out to Kitchens with Confidence.

“Long before the doors of The Difference Baker were open, Alyssa reached out to Kitchens with Confidence to discover exactly what it would take to earn a certification. It has always been her goal and passion to prepare food for the food allergy community and to do so while upholding the highest standards. We have loved helping Alyssa and her team grow and are thrilled for this partnership!” said Ian Charles, Manager of Kitchens with Confidence.

“KWC has been an amazing group of people to work with and I believe they are a one stop shop. If your need is beyond what they can offer, the relationships they have developed and the partnerships they have will fulfil your needs! They are extremely responsive and hold your hand every step of the way! They all love what they do, and it shows in their customer service.” Said Alyssa Sobecki, Owner of The Difference Baker.

The experts at Kitchens with Confidence performed a thorough investigation with the goal of ensuring all areas from loading dock to tabletop are completely safe and all policies and procedures for the bakery are sufficient in safely serving guests.

Alyssa and her team truly demonstrated passion and the ultimate care in paying attention to the details. The Difference Baker is an outstanding example of a bakery that goes above and beyond to service their guests.

