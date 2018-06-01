Bakery and flower shop coming soon to downtown Easton

The scent of fresh-cut flowers and fresh-out-the-oven cakes will fill the air of downtown Easton’s newest cafe.

Cake & Corolla, offering baked goods, coffee, flowers and more, is expected to open by the first week of July at 125 N. Third St., according to owner Ryan Mason.

The space previously housed Twice Chic Boutique, which moved next door last year.

Cake & Corolla — the corolla refers to the petals of a flower — will offer cakes and other baked goods such as brownies, cookies and pastries, along with homemade soft-serve ice cream and specialty beverages such as cappuccinos and lattes. Delivery is planned for wedding cakes.

“The flower part of the business will be interactive,” Mason said. “A customer will be able come in and put their own bouquet together or choose a pre-made arrangement.”

Mason, 28, of Alpha, N.J., along with a team of contractors are overhauling the space to include new kitchen equipment, wall paint and more.

The cafe, offering about 30 seats, will supplement a handful of other Easton sweet spots, including Easton Baking Co., Sweet Girlz Bakery, Barred & Broody Bakeshop at the Easton Public Market and College Hill Cakes, Matty’s Marvelous Makery and Two in Hand Pies at Common Space.

