Baked in Baltimore to open in former Goldman's Kosher Bakery site

A bakery business with Washington roots has acquired the former Goldman’s Kosher Bakery site in Northwest Baltimore.

Baked in Baltimore will open Saturday at 6848 Reisterstown Road, where the 52-year-old, family-owned Goldman’s had operated since 1973 before closing in January.

The new business, a black- and woman-owned retail and wholesale bakery, was co-founded by attorney and entrepreneur April N. Richardson, who grew up in Baltimore and also operates DC Sweet Potato Cakes. That more than 20-year-old Washington-based bakery distributes its cakes in Nordstrom, Safeway, Starbucks and Wegmans.

Richardson, a former prosecutor, said she decided to open a second bakery in Baltimore to help create jobs in her hometown in the wake of the Freddie Gray riots and because she believed “Baltimore needed another successful black company to engage and serve the community.”

She plans to add a coffee roasting business that will rely on a program she plans to create for ex-offenders.

Baked in Baltimore will distribute more than 1,000 cupcakes to the community between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday to mark the opening.

