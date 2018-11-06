'Bake It Like Buddy': Macungie's Piece 'A Cake competes on new show by the Cake Boss

Colleen Laky is known for her elaborate, immaculately precise and whimsical custom cakes.

So when she and her husband, Terry, were asked to be on a competitive baking show, they knew they had to do it.

The Lakys, who own Piece ’A Cake in Macungie, will appear on “Bake It Like Buddy,” a new baking contest show featuring host Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro on Discovery Family. The show airs 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Bake It Like Buddy” features Valastro and his family (aka: la famiglia) as they search for the best baking families in America. The show pits two sets of duos against each other in a head-to-head battle at Valastro’s baking facility in Hoboken, N.J.

The show presented a challenge for the Lakys. Colleen is the baker and cake designer in their business partnership; Terry is the business manager. The show asked for both of them to take part.

Terry has no baking experience, and Colleen had to use Terry as an assistant.

“It was a little nerve-racking but I looked at it like I have to do this for the business,” Terry says.

For Colleen, who’s used to baking and working solo at her bake shop, it was equally challenging to have to give up some control over the cakes.

“I’m used to doing things by myself in my kitchen,” Colleen says.

On their episode, the contestants had to create a signature dish and a wedding cake. For the signature dish, Colleen (with Terry’s help) created a chocolate banana cake with a caramel sea salt filling.

The challenge: A one hour limit. That’s often not enough time to bake a cake let alone allow it time to cool and frost or add a filling.

They also had an issue with the ovens. About 20 minutes in, Terry checked on the cake and it was raw. The ovens had shut off in the studio.

For the second round, the Lakys produced a six-tier wedding cake — in five hours. A typical custom wedding cake can take several days to create so five hours is a real feat.

“The time crunch was a real challenge,” Colleen says.

The filming, which took place in December, was about 20 hours of high stress. But the Lakys said they enjoyed meeting the Valastro family. Valastro talked to them about the Lehigh Valley — he owns a Carlo’s Bakery and Buddy V’s Ristorante in the Sands Bethlehem Casino.

For both Lakys, filming was exhausting but rewarding.

“We filmed for 20 hours straight at that point and when you are at the end, it’s exhausting,” Terry says.

While Terry rose to the challenge of being Colleen’s baking assistant, he says he’ll stick to the business end of things. “I had fun but I wouldn’t want to do it on a daily basis,” he says.

For Colleen, the show offered a chance to not only shine a national spotlight on their cake skills and business but also to allow her to break out of her comfort zone as a cake designer.

“It’s a little feather in your cap,” Colleen says.

And she’s definitely up for doing it again.

DETAILS

What: Colleen and Terry Laky, owners of Piece 'A Cake in Macungie, will appear on 'Bake It Like Buddy'

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Discovery Family Channel; 138 on Service Electric; 295 on RCN

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628