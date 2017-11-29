Bahama Buck’s Marks the First Tuesday of December as the Coolest Day of the Year

Nationwide Bahama Buck’s Declares Tuesday, December 5 as “Free Sno Day”

Lubbock, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time to enjoy a Taste of Paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to celebrate this charitable season by giving a Free 12 oz. Sno to each guest who visits Bahama Buck’s nationwide on December 5. That’s every guest, all day, this coming Tuesday!

Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. There’s no better way to show appreciation than by doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up Sno–and mountains of it.

“Sno-kidding! We want to bless everyone with the Greatest Sno on Earth,” says Blake Buchanan, founder and president of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “We are excited to enter into this Christmas season by blessing those we consider family – our guests. It’s a day we look forward to all year.”

This Free Sno Day guests are invited to bring the whole family out to any of the participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a Taste of Paradise on the house from noon until 10pm.

About Bahama Buck’s

Bahama Buck’s is the nation’s premier tropical dessert franchise featuring the “Greatest Sno on Earth,” as well as their famous, fresh blended tropical Island Smoothies. Founded in 1990, Bahama Buck’s is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest. Their innovative approach to the dessert industry offers guests a flavorful taste of paradise in an island inspired atmosphere. Visit www.bahamabucks.com for more information and connect with Bahama Buck’s at www.facebook.com/bahamabucks, https://twitter.com/bahamabucks, https://www.youtube.com/user/BahamaBuck, and https://instagram.com/bahamabucks/.

Contact:

Rudy Rodriguez

Business Marketing Manager

Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation

806-776-9899

rrodriguez@bahamabucks.com

www.bahamabucks.com/free-sno-day/