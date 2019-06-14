Bad Hunter, closed for months by a fire, reopens Monday

Nearly seven months to the day when it was closed by a fire, Bad Hunter (802 W. Randolph St.) is returning.

The vegetable-focused restaurant will reopen for dinner Monday. Much of the staff has been retained, including chef Dan Snowden, general manager Michael Young, bar manager Vinny Starble and wine director Rebecca Schliff.

Bad Hunter first opened in late 2016. Back then, Snowden joked about the challenge of opening a vegetable-focused restaurant in October, when most of the local produce is gone. Now, Snowden can re-debut, in a sense, just as local fruits and vegetables become most abundant.

Bad Hunter will be dinner-only at first; lunch and brunch service will resume later. Reservations are being accepted now on Resy.

