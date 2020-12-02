Bad Daddy’s is Making Spirits Bright with New Festive Drink Menu

Fire-Nog Shake, Eggnog Shake and Skrewged Cocktail now available at popular gourmet burger joint

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is getting into the holiday spirit with three new handcrafted drinks that’re sure to make you jolly.

The popular gourmet burger joint is the ultimate destination to eat, drink and be merry while toasting to good friends and great times. In addition to its wide array of craft beer, Bad Ass Margaritas and cocktails, Bad Daddy’s is also now offering these innovative holiday concoctions:

Fire-Nog Shake ($8) – Get lit like a Christmas tree with this creamy, perfectly spiced eggnog complemented with Fireball ® Cinnamon Whisky that’ll warm you from head to toe.

All of these delicious new drinks are available for dine-in while supplies last. To order online and find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

