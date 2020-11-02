Bad Daddy’s Introduces Its Badass Sidekick, Bad Mama’s Chicken

Popular gourmet burger joint launches its first-ever virtual chicken concept, available for delivery only beginning today

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has never been too chicken to dish up new badass, high-quality items for its guests.

That’s why beginning today, Nov. 2, the popular gourmet burger brand is launching an all-new virtual chicken concept, aptly named Bad Mama’s Chicken!

At Bad Mama’s Chicken, each item is created mama’s way. Now available only on major third-party delivery platforms, guests can indulge in fresh, not frozen, jumbo chicken wings fried crispy or chicken tenders that are hand-breaded throughout the day. Then, toss or dip your chicken in honey Sriracha, Carolina gold, BBQ or any of the other delicious sauces made in-house daily: smoky chipotle, fire, buffalo, Thai and Thai buffalo.

But you know mama’s got more than chicken cookin’ in her kitchen. Bad Mama’s Chicken will also serve crispy tater tots, house-made potato chips and creamy, scratch-made mac and cheese for sides.

“Look, this has been a challenging time for all of us, but we were determined to make 2020 good for something, and Bad Mama’s Chicken is about as good as it gets!” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “Everybody loves chicken wings and tenders, and by standing out with the quality of food, we’re going to make our mark in the virtual kitchen space. Now with Bad Mama’s Chicken, guests can easily order insanely good wings and tenders on third-party delivery apps and enjoy them in the comfort of their own homes.”

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Bad Daddy's Introduces Its Badass Sidekick, Bad Mama's Chicken first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.