Bad Daddy’s Debuts Plant-Based Beyond Burger as New Protein Option

Popular gourmet burger joint partners with Beyond Meat® to offer Beyond Burger® patty on any burger, sandwich or salad

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guests at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the acclaimed brand known for dishing up badass burgers – can now indulge in a tasty, juicy plant-based patty with the new Beyond Burger®.

The popular gourmet burger joint teamed up with Beyond Meat® to add the plant-based Beyond Burger as another protein option on its menu. The Beyond Burger delivers the delicious taste and texture of an 80/20 beef burger but offers more protein and iron, 35% less saturated fat, less total fat, no cholesterol and no antibiotics or hormones.

Now, guests at all Bad Daddy’s locations can order the Beyond Burger – a patty made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients – as their protein of choice on any burger, sandwich or salad.

“At Bad Daddy’s, we prepare unique and insanely delicious hand-crafted burgers for every guest, ” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “This includes our guests who either need to or prefer to eat a plant-based burger. After trying many of the plant-based options out there, we were very impressed with the meaty, rich taste and texture of the Beyond Burger. We knew right away that it would be the perfect addition to the Bad Daddy’s menu.”

For more information or to view the full menu, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Beyond Meat®

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020.Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.