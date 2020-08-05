Bad Daddy’s Debuts Dangerously Good New Menu Items

The Hot Chick, Salmon Bruschetta, Charlotte’s Salmon Caesar Salad and more now available at popular gourmet burger joint

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the acclaimed brand known for dishing up badass burgers – is always experimenting with fresh, seasonal ingredients in order to continuously create delicious new dishes for its guests.

Now, guests at the popular handcrafted burger restaurant can chow down on several new mouthwatering menu items that are sure to deliver Bad Daddy’s renowned badass experience. The new menu items include:

Starters

Amber Ale Queso – Monterey jack cheese infused with Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale, jalapeño peppers, green chilis and tomatoes. Served with crispy tortilla chips. Choices include: Regular Amber Ale Queso, Bacon Amber Ale Queso, Beef Amber Ale Queso, Cilantro Amber Ale Queso and Beyond Burger Amber Ale Queso.

Salad

Charlotte’s Salmon Caesar Salad – Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with a wild-caught salmon filet. Substitute the protein for no additional charge.

Non-Burgers

Salmon Bruschetta – Wild-caught salmon filet with pesto, bruschetta and arugula on a multi-grain bun.

– Wild-caught salmon filet with pesto, bruschetta and arugula on a multi-grain bun. Chicken Tender Plate – Why should kids have all the fun? Enjoy four hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce and honey mustard.

– Why should kids have all the fun? Enjoy four hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce and honey mustard. The Hot Chick – Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, red peppers, pepper jack cheese and jalapeño ranch.

– Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, red peppers, pepper jack cheese and jalapeño ranch. BBQ Chicken Wings – Adding a new flavor to Bad Daddy’s popular wings, the trio now includes Buffalo, Thai Chili and BBQ. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.

In addition, Bad Daddy’s just added four new sides, including Mac & Cheese, Caesar Salad, House Salad and Steamed Broccoli. Plus, guests can now swap any protein with the Beyond Burger® or a wild-caught salmon filet.

For more information or to view the full menu, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Beyond Meat®

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020.Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.