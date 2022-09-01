Bad Daddy’s Celebrates Its Hard-Working Employees with Extended Extra Holiday

Gourmet burger bar reinstates Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, holiday bonuses and more

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) After another successful year, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is showing its appreciation for its dedicated employees by bringing back its Bad Daddy’s Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6!

On Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, the gourmet burger bar is giving all employees the day off to thank them for their hard work. In addition, the brand is rolling out enhanced benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure to the best team in the burger business!

“We are super excited to reward our amazing, dedicated employees again this year,” said Ryan Zink, CEO of Good Times Restaurants. “Without their commitment to our brand, Bad Daddy’s would not be able to provide the outstanding service and amazing food our guests have come to expect. We hope the extra day off, and our improved benefits and perks, remind our team members how much we appreciate all their hard work and dedication.”

Bad Daddy’s benefits include:

401(k) matching after one month for all employees 21 and older;

Cafeteria plan benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and flexible spending accounts for all restaurant managers (eligible first of the month following start date) and eligible hourly team members (eligible after one year of service averaging 30 hours a week);

Up to 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave for salaried managers;

Competitive PTO program offering vacation, sick time, personal days and bereavement leave varying by position; and,

Uniforms provided to all employees on their first day.

In addition to these benefits, perks for Bad Daddy’s team members consist of:

Holiday bonus of up to one week’s pay for all hourly team members and full-time hourly shift leaders;

Competitive pay for all employees including the culinary team, shift leaders and salaried managers with front-of-house employees generally making over $20 an hour, including tips;

Flexible, weekly scheduling;

Swag delivered to the restaurants quarterly to reward and recognize employees;

Thanksgiving, Christmas and Bad Daddy’s Labor Day paid off with additional pay for five working holidays for salaried managers;

Monthly, quarterly and annual performance bonuses for all managers;

Vacation pay for shift leaders and a competitive PTO program for managers and above starting at two weeks of vacation, three sick days and a personal day. Managers can build up to four weeks of vacation in only seven years; and,

Anniversary celebration program for managers.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 40 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of local and craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

