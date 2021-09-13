Bad Daddy’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Montgomery Restaurant

Popular gourmet burger bar hosts one-of-a-kind, ceremonial burger cutting with local dignitaries on Sept. 16

Montgomery, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is finally over. The Montgomery community is about to get a taste of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar ’s wildly delicious, scratch-made creations!

On Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m., Bad Daddy’s will open its door to begin serving its totally insane chef-inspired burgers. And, of course, Bad Daddy’s had to crank it up a notch to celebrate this grand opening.

That’s why on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m., the new restaurant, located at 7755 EastChase Pkwy. in The Shoppes at EastChase, will join the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed in a ceremonial giant burger cutting! Yep, you read that right. Attendees will get a front row seat to all the crazy culinary goodness that goes into creating Bad Daddy’s renowned Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids when they see 12 pounds of handcrafted, delicious ingredients.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Montgomery community and show them what Bad Daddy’s is all about,” said CEO Ryan Zink. “After opening our first Alabama location two years ago, we’ve developed a loyal following in this great state, and we have no doubt that the Montgomery community will follow suit and become huge fans of our southern-rooted, one-on-a-kind creations. We invite everyone in the area to grab a gourmet burger and a handspun milkshake and join us in celebrating!”

The new 3,700-square-foot restaurant features an expansive patio, as well as a designated curbside pick-up area for guests to conveniently grab their mouthwatering burgers, giant chopped salads, crafted sandwiches and house-made sides on the go.

Montgomery’s first Bad Daddy’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This opening marks the second Bad Daddy’s in Alabama and the 41st systemwide, with other locations throughout Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 40 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of local and craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

