Bad Daddy’s Celebrates 15th Birthday by Giving Back to Local Communities

Popular gourmet burger bar to donate 15 % of proceeds to local Boys and Girls Clubs on Aug. 1

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s nothing better than getting presents on your birthday, right? Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar believes that it’s better to give than to receive – even when it’s the one being celebrated.

The popular gourmet burger bar is throwing a big birthday bash at its locations systemwide on Aug. 1 and is encouraging burger aficionados to join in on the festivities. But fans don’t need to bring any gifts! Rather, they can just fill up on a Bad Ass Burger, Bad Ass Margarita or any other Bad Daddy’s favorites because 15% of all proceeds that day will go back to support a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in all of its markets.

“What started out as a ‘not so humble’ beginning in 2007 has turned into a massive success for us as our crazy delicious burgers, salads and sides have been a hit across our system,” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “This August, as we celebrate 15 incredible years in business, we wanted to give back to the communities that have proudly supported us. The Boys and Girls Clubs do so much to help kids that we wanted to share our birthday wishes with them.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need support the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The nonprofit has worked toward its vision for more than 160 years and reports that 97% of teens in its program graduate high school and 88% complete a form of post-secondary education.

And while Apple slices haven’t made it as a regular topping on Bad Daddy’s plentiful list of burger toppings, its iPhone will be available as part of the brand’s big birthday celebration. That’s right! The game-changing technological innovation celebrates its 15th anniversary this year too, so it only makes sense that Bad Daddy’s celebrates by giving away an iPhone on Aug. 2 through its social media accounts. Bad Daddy’s invites fans to show off their best throwback photo from the early 2000s with the hashtag #BDTurns15. One lucky participant will be selected to win an iPhone 13, and two runners-up will win a $150 gift card to Bad Daddy’s.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

