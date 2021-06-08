Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Opens Its Fifth Location in Atlanta

Popular gourmet burger joint opens its doors June 7 and hosts ceremonial burger cutting June 8

Marietta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Marietta community now has its new go-to destination for dangerously good chef-inspired burgers, giant chopped salads and crafted sandwiches because Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar made its debut today!

Located in the Sandy Plains Marketplace at 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Ste. 110 , the new restaurant will join the Marietta Chamber of Commerce and other city officials in celebrating its grand opening starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Of course, it’s Bad Daddy’s, so this won’t be your typical grand opening celebration. Instead, the new restaurant will be slicin’ into a giant version of one of its renowned burgers so attendees will get to see its handcrafted, mouthwatering ingredients up close and personal.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand in the Atlanta area and can’t wait to start sharing our delicious scratch-made, chef-inspired food with the vibrant Marietta community,” said CEO Ryan Zink. “Marietta is a beautiful city with rich history and a great lineup of premium restaurants. But there’s nothing like Bad Daddy’s, so we know it will be a great fit and a welcome addition to the community. We look forward to celebrating with everyone this week!”

Over the past year and a half, Bad Daddy’s has refined its menu to continue to execute hand-cut fries, hand-sliced house-made chips, original sauces, and all of the culinary techniques that make Bad Daddy’s the best burger bar in town, while still delivering quick and accurate orders for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Now, Bad Daddy’s is ready to bring its totally insane burgers, one-of-a-kind creations and scratch-made sides to more of Atlanta. To accommodate the brand’s growing off-premises business, Bad Daddy’s located in the Sandy Plains Marketplace features an updated floorplan with a dedicated entrance for delivery and carryout orders.

Marietta’s new Bad Daddy’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This is the fifth Bad Daddy’s in the Atlanta area and 40th systemwide, with other locations throughout Alabama, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee. As Bad Daddy’s continues to grow, the brand expects future development to initially focus on its existing markets in the Southeast region of the country.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of local and craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

