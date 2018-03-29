Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Makes Its Tennessee Debut

Popular gourmet burger joint to celebrate Chattanooga grand opening April 2-3

Chattanooga, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – is introducing its award-winning, chef-driven burgers to Chattanooga on Monday, April 2.

Located at 1924 Gunbarrel Road, Bad Daddy’s will host its official grand opening the following day Tuesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremonial burger and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Bad Daddy’s CEO Boyd Hoback, Director of Operations Mike Maloney, and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.

That’s right … the Big Cheeses will be cutting, and biting into, a massive burger loaded with toppings to celebrate the occasion in style. It might get a little messy, but it sure will be delicious!

“This is a huge moment for the entire Bad Daddy’s family, to break into the Tennessee market and introduce the people of Chattanooga – and all across South East Tennessee – to our insanely delicious, award-winning burgers,” said District Manager Nick Leach. “We’ve earned a distinctive reputation in the burger world for the unique culinary passion we put into our hamburgers, and we can’t wait to share this passion with the everyone in the area. We have assembled an awesome team and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.”

Prior to Monday’s opening, Chattanooga’s new Bad Daddy’s will host an invitation-only VIP dinner on Saturday, March 31, during which donations will be collected for the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. A check presentation will be made to the Partnership during Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

When the Chattanooga restaurant opens, it will be the 28th Bad Daddy’s system-wide, with other locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia and Colorado.

For more information, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 27 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com