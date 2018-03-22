Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Launches ‘Create Your Own Burger’ Contest

Popular gourmet burger joint to accept submissions March 15-29

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Think you’ve got what it takes to create the best burger in town?

If so, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has the contest for you.

The Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich is inviting fans to submit a bad ass burger recipe using the ingredients listed at baddaddysburgerbar.com for the chance to win FREE Bad Daddy’s Burger every month for a year and the ultimate in bragging rights: a place on Bad Daddy’s award-winning menu!

Starting Thursday, March 15, burger lovers may enter their original recipe to baddaddysburgerbar.com/your-baddest-burger-contest. Submissions will be judged based on taste, creativity, and the use of ingredients found on the Bad Daddy’s C.Y.O.B. list. Include a photo of your burger and you may even end up on Bad Daddy’s social media pages!

Bad Daddy’s chefs and team will narrow the entries to five finalists that will be submitted to an independent panel of expert judges, which will choose the winner on April 19. All five finalists will win a FREE Bad Daddy’s Burger every month for a year and a Full Sail Brewery prize pack of goodies that’ll vary depending on placement.

The grand prize winner will receive –

FREE Bad Daddy’s Burger every month for a year

Your burger recipe featured on Bad Daddy’s menu during National Burger Month (May)

A Full Sail Brewery prize pack of goodies, including a Full Sail cooler, hat, and t-shirt

Is your burger ready for the spotlight? Submit your recipe by March 29, 2018, to find out!

Here’s the legaleze: Contestants must live in Colorado to participate. The recipe must only use the ingredients given by Bad Daddy’s. Photo submission is optional and will not increase or decrease your chance of winning. Participants, ages 21+ years of age, must agree that the sponsor reserves the right to use and reprint the submitted burger application without compensation and to alter recipe and/or name based on marketing and operational necessities. The recipe is ineligible if it has previously won any other award. All participants agree to allow their recipe and photo submissions to be shared publicly via social media throughout the contest period and be subject to media requests. For more contest information and rules, please send an email to eat@baddaddysburgerbar.com.

Bad Daddy’s currently has 28 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Colorado.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 28 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com