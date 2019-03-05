Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is the G.O.A.T with New Goat Cheese Burger

Popular gourmet burger joint debuts goat cheese burger available through March 31

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – has just debuted the greatest burger of all time, the Goat Chèvre Burger, starring the best locally sourced goat cheese.

Bad Daddy’s is now serving the Goat Chèvre Burger stacked with a beef patty, strawberry habanero jam, spinach, Applewood smoked bacon and locally sourced goat cheese that enhances both the flavor of the burger and the culinary ties to local ingredients, all on a multigrain bun.

This delectable creation is made with the best goat cheese in Colorado, Haystack Mountain Goat Cheese. Since 1989, Haystack Mountain has been inventing and hand-making a range of award-winning goat’s milk cheeses, from surface-ripened Snowdrop to Applewood Smoked Chèvre.

The Goat Chèvre Burger pairs perfectly with wit beers like Blue Moon Belgian White. Mix it up and try Bad Daddy’s new Light Lager from Full Sail Brewing Co. This unique beer features a northwest take on a classic American light lager. Not in the mood for beer? Toast to this delicious burger with a refreshing cocktail like the Bad Betty with Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, blood orange sour and ginger ale.

This delicious culinary creation is only available through March 31, so come in before the G.O.A.T has left the building!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

For more information, including the full menu and Bad Daddy’s location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 35 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

