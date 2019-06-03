Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Debuts Chef-Driven Lamb Burger

Popular gourmet burger joint is now offering sustainable Niman Ranch Lamb Burger through June 30

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has crafted yet another delicious chef-driven burger featuring unique, artisan ingredients – the Niman Ranch Lamb Burger – and will offer it to guests from June 1 through June 30 or while supplies last.

Sink your teeth into a juicy lamb patty jam-packed with seasonings, nestled on a bed of pickled cucumbers, red onions and pepperoncini. The delectable Niman Ranch Lamb Burger is topped with tangy Boar’s Head feta cheese and creamy house-made garlic mayo, sandwiched on a toasted Brioche bun.

The popular gourmet burger joint chose to partner with Denver-based Niman Ranch because of its commitment to sustainability. Niman Ranch supports the largest network of U.S. family farmers and ranchers, and its livestock are humanely raised by small, independent family farmers and ranchers, adhering to the strictest animal handling protocols.

A Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout or Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale will complement the Niman Ranch Burger perfectly, combining the burger’s savory and salacious flavor with the refreshing, slight hop of an amber ale or the roasted malt flavor of a darker beer. For a cocktail, try the Daddy’s Dragonberry. Bacardi’s Dragonberry Rum, berries, lime sour and fizz will accentuate each sensational bite of the Niman Ranch Lamb Burger.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

For more information, including the full menu and Bad Daddy’s location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 35 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

