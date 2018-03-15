The Backstreet Boys are back ... with a tequila project

Backstreet’s back, all right.

The ’90s boy band has been trucking along as a man band for the past few years — proving to have a much longer shelf life than many of its counterparts (stop waiting for that N*SYNC reunion, it’s never going to happen). So it makes sense that the five-piece has chosen to bottle that longevity — in the name of tequila. Yes, the Backstreet Boys are entering the vanity spirits business.

Announced during a two-show stint at luxury resort Moon Palace in Cancun, BSB shared this “larger than life” news with Tasting Table. Singer Kevin Richardson mused on his aging preferences (as in tequila, not the existential dread of being a 46-year-old boy bander), telling the publication he likes “a good reposado or anejo” — leading to confirmation of the new venture from fellow member Nick Carter. “(We) just need to find a partner here in Mexico,” Carter told the publication.

The venture is early days, but if BSB is able to find a partner, they will be joining big names like Justin Timberlake, Carlos Santana and Diddy, among others, who have been involved with various tequila brands in different capacities.

Tequila’s most notable celebrity face? George Clooney. His Casamigos brand (created with Mr. Cindy Crawford a.k.a. Rande Gerber) was recently acquired by major spirits portfolio Diageo (which manages Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Tanqueray, among many others) for $1 billion. Who knows if such a deal will work out for the Backstreet Boys, but at least their built-in fan base is old enough to drink the eventual product and, ahem, rock their bodies.

