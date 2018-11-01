Back Yard Burgers Celebrates Veterans with Special Offer Nov. 11

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day – Sunday, November 11 — Back Yard Burgers is offering a free Back Yard Classic Burger to all active duty service members and veterans who show their military ID, discharge papers, proof of service or are in uniform. No purchase is necessary for veterans to get this complimentary burger.

The Back Yard Burgers Classic Burger features one-third pound, 100 percent Black Angus beef, which is flame-grilled to achieve that signature back yard taste. All Back Yard Burgers are made to order, and topped with your choice of garden-fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

“Eating a delicious flame-grilled burger is something very American, and we’re honored to be a part of that tradition,” Scott Shotter, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, said. “Our company appreciates the service and sacrifice that our men and women in uniform make, and we will be proud to invite them into our ‘back yard’ and show them our gratitude.”

About Back Yard Burgers

Founded in 1987 in Cleveland, Miss., Back Yard Burgers is a better-burger concept that takes pride in its uncompromising commitment to providing custom, flame-grilled variety with care. The company’s franchise partners and employees are passionate about offering the freshest ingredients and to serving the same high-quality food and hospitality that they would offer to family and friends in their own backyards. Along with offering made-to-order 100 percent Black Angus burgers, Back Yard Burgers’ menu also includes a variety of grilled chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Today, the brand operates 51 locations in 11 states. Back Yard Burgers is a strong supporter of Share Our Strength – No Kid Hungry, whose goal is to end childhood hunger in America. For more information visit: www.backyardburgers.com.

