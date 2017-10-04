Back by Popular Demand, Potbelly Sandwich Shop Fan-Favorite Pastrami Sandwich Returns

Popular Sandwich Joins Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese and the Pumpkin Pie Cookie for a Limited Time

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) The pastrami sandwich, a delicatessen staple and one of the most iconic sandwiches in America, is back at Potbelly Sandwich Shops following its success after the company first introduced its take on the East Coast favorite to shops nationwide last year. The shop’s meatiest sandwich yet features mouthwatering pastrami, topped with Swiss cheese, a pickle and Potbelly mustard on toasty warm bread. Contact your neighborhood Potbelly shop to confirm Pastrami availability.

“We look forward to feeding our customers’ smiles with flavors and combinations that they crave, and we are excited to bring back the Pastrami sandwich to lead our lineup of limited-time menu items this fall,” said Mary Laube-Gale, Senior Director of Menu Innovation, Calendar Planning & Brand Insights.

Return of the Mac! Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese

Available now, the Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese option is on shop menus nationwide. Made with a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, colby and cheddar cheeses, customers can customize their Mac & Cheese by selecting any two premium toppings including bacon, chili, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and the shop’s famous hot peppers for a rich, bold flavor.

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Fall and pumpkin go hand in hand. Customers can expand their passion for pumpkin with the Potbelly Pumpkin Pie Cookie that looks like a cookie but tastes like a pie! The delicious soft cookie is made with traditional pumpkin and spices and is freshly baked in shops daily.

Potbelly App

Customers can save time and jump the line with the new Potbelly app, available on Android and iPhone. The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and earn tasty treats and fun perks. New users will receive a free cookie when they download the app. Customers can also sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks.

These limited-time menu items are available now. For more information, visit www.Potbelly.com.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 425 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Friedman

Jacobson/Rost

312-274-3343

NFriedman@JacobsonRost.com